Restaurants & Bars of Glasgow: 18 bars & restaurants in Glasgow that have closed down in 2025

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Feb 2025, 16:07 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2025, 12:05 BST

What restaurants have closed in Glasgow in 2025? A question you may have asked yourself this year as Glaswegians have said farewell to some favourite spots

We wanted to take a look at the restaurants and bars in and around Glasgow that have already closed their doors in 2025.

It’s been a tough start to the year for hospitality as some Glasgow favourites have said farewell to the city for the final time. Institutions like The Baby Grand at Charing Cross said goodbye after 40 years of local hospitality with neighbourhood favourite The Thornwood also changing ownership.

Last year, we said farewell to the likes of Mackinnons, Doppio Malto and August House in Glasgow.

Here are the 18 restaurants and bars which closed their doors in Glasgow this year.

Sauchiehall Street favourite Driftwood which has been a part of Glasgow nightlife since the 1990s has apparently closed. All of the Charing Cross' social media accounts appear to have been deleted in recent days with former GM Nicola Walker confirming to Glasgow Live that the bar was now closed.

1. Driftwood

Sauchiehall Street favourite Driftwood which has been a part of Glasgow nightlife since the 1990s has apparently closed. All of the Charing Cross' social media accounts appear to have been deleted in recent days with former GM Nicola Walker confirming to Glasgow Live that the bar was now closed. | Google Maps

The popular noodle bar, Wudon, on Great Western Road have posted on social media announcing their closure this week. Wudon is popular with students and Glaswegians alike, who have enjoyed their Asian-fusion cuisine from the family-run restaurant for 16 years now.

2. Wudon

The popular noodle bar, Wudon, on Great Western Road have posted on social media announcing their closure this week. Wudon is popular with students and Glaswegians alike, who have enjoyed their Asian-fusion cuisine from the family-run restaurant for 16 years now. | Contributed

Sole Club in Glasgow’s Finnieston neighbourhood closed its doors for good in January. The restaurant paid homage to the original creative that kick started the Six by Nico journey - ‘The Chippie’.

3. Sole Club

Sole Club in Glasgow’s Finnieston neighbourhood closed its doors for good in January. The restaurant paid homage to the original creative that kick started the Six by Nico journey - ‘The Chippie’. | contributed

CATCH Fish & Chips closed their doors on Gibson Street in Glasgow's West End earlier this year. The restaurant initially closed in December last year but confirmed their permanent closure in 2025.

4. CATCH Fish & Chips

CATCH Fish & Chips closed their doors on Gibson Street in Glasgow's West End earlier this year. The restaurant initially closed in December last year but confirmed their permanent closure in 2025. | CATCH Fish & Chips

