We wanted to take a look at the restaurants and bars in and around Glasgow that have already closed their doors in 2025.

It’s been a tough start to the year for hospitality as some Glasgow favourites have said farewell to the city for the final time. Institutions like The Baby Grand at Charing Cross said goodbye after 40 years of local hospitality with neighbourhood favourite The Thornwood also changing ownership.

Last year, we said farewell to the likes of Mackinnons, Doppio Malto and August House in Glasgow.

Here are the 18 restaurants and bars which closed their doors in Glasgow this year.

1 . Driftwood Sauchiehall Street favourite Driftwood which has been a part of Glasgow nightlife since the 1990s has apparently closed. All of the Charing Cross' social media accounts appear to have been deleted in recent days with former GM Nicola Walker confirming to Glasgow Live that the bar was now closed. | Google Maps

2 . Wudon The popular noodle bar, Wudon, on Great Western Road have posted on social media announcing their closure this week. Wudon is popular with students and Glaswegians alike, who have enjoyed their Asian-fusion cuisine from the family-run restaurant for 16 years now. | Contributed

3 . Sole Club Sole Club in Glasgow’s Finnieston neighbourhood closed its doors for good in January. The restaurant paid homage to the original creative that kick started the Six by Nico journey - ‘The Chippie’. | contributed

4 . CATCH Fish & Chips CATCH Fish & Chips closed their doors on Gibson Street in Glasgow's West End earlier this year. The restaurant initially closed in December last year but confirmed their permanent closure in 2025. | CATCH Fish & Chips