The global travel magazine joins Time Out, the New York Times and other publications that have recently featured the food and drink scene in Glasgow. Top restaurants in the city received a visibility boost when the Michelin Guide for UK and Ireland ceremony took place at the start of the year.

Condé Nast Traveller starts by drawing attention to Glasgow’s two restaurants that hold a One Michelin Star distinction - Cail Bruich and Unalome by Graeme Cheevers: “Both serve classic fine dining tasting menus and high-end drinks lists in sophisticated settings. If you’re looking for something of a similarly high standard without so much pageantry, Celentano’s, Margo, Ox & Finch and Ka Pao all hold a Bib Gourmand which is awarded for great value, top quality food in surroundings that are a little less formal.”

Their round up of best restaurants in 2025 brings together a creative bunch with new entries to the list from the crop of recent openings: “Here, individuality is championed, with Glaswegians favouring small independent brands versus big chain restaurants. Beneath the ornate facades of Victorian buildings, inventive chefs are redefining Scottish cuisine, pairing the best produce from Scotland’s incredible natural larder with flavours and techniques from around the world.”

You can see the full list of recommendations at the article here.

Below we’ve picked out the restaurants that we think you should add to your own list of local favourites.

1 . The Caravan Shop "From the same stable as Michelin-starred Cail Bruich, The Caravan Shop is a cosy place to perch for a few small plates and a glass of something good. The emphasis here is on natural, low-intervention wines and the team are passionate about the bottles they serve, so take the time to guide guests through recommendations." 364 Great Western Road, G4 9HT. | The Caravan Shop

2 . Corner Shop "Rainy days in Glasgow have been brightened by the arrival of Corner Shop, a Catalan-inspired wine bar in Kelvinhaugh, just a short walk from Finnieston – one of the city’s most exciting food destinations. The menu focuses on punchy, shareable plates like chorizo on toast and ham croquetas, perfect for grazing with friends." 45 Old Dumbarton Road, G3 8RF | Corner Shop

3 . Fallachan Kitchen "Chef Craig Grozier demonstrates a keen talent for turning things on their head, presenting culinary surprises along the way like a langoustine cocktail that’s a spicy shellfish drink in a coupe rather than a pale pink seventies starter. As is the nature of such restaurants, the menu changes regularly, but a highlight for us included a soft, sticky pork jowl cut with cucumber, pine and meadowsweet." Arch 15, 8 Eastvale Pl, G3 8QG. | Fallachan

4 . Crabshakk "This pocket-sized seafood restaurant was one of the first to open in Finnieston – now a buzzing stretch of bars and restaurants, many of which star on this list. More than 13 years later it remains a beloved favourite, with a reliable, fuss-free menu of shellfish, crustacea and gargantuan seafood platters, all served with a slight glint of revelry." 1114 Argyle Street, Finnieston, G3 8TD. | Crabshakk