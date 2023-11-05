Register
BREAKING
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
Team news: Rangers starting XI vs Hearts confirmed as 2 changes made
Team news: Celtic starting XI v Ross County named as 6 changes made
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Green Brigade hit back at Celtic ban with stinging statement

20 Glasgow restaurants and bars recommended by celebrity chefs and food critics

Famous food critics and celebrity chefs love to visit for food and drink in Glasgow’s top restaurants and bars - here are 20 recommendations from the likes of Jay Rayner, Marina O’Loughlin, Grace Dent, Gordon Ramsay and Rick Stein.

By Paul Trainer , Declan McConville
Published 5th Nov 2023, 10:48 GMT

The food and drink scene in Glasgow has attracted international attention from publications including The New York Times and Condé Nast Traveller over the last decade. Closer to home, Glasgow features on recommendation lists written by The Oberver food critic Jay Rayner, the King’s stepson and cookbook author Tom Parker Bowles, The Guardian’s food writer Marina O’Loughlin and regular MasterChef critic Grace Dent.

Meanwhile, some of the world’s leading chefs have had positive dining experiences in the city.

Visit these 20 Glasgow restaurants and bars recommended by food critics and celebrity chefs.

The Observer’s food critic and MasterChef judge Jay Rayner is a big fan of Rosie Healey’s cooking and gave Gloriosa an enthusiastic review.

1. Gloriosa - Jay Rayner

The Observer’s food critic and MasterChef judge Jay Rayner is a big fan of Rosie Healey’s cooking and gave Gloriosa an enthusiastic review.

After Glasgow chef Julie Lin appeared in an episode of The Hairy Bikers Go Local, television personality Dave Myers returned to Glasgow to sample Julie’s cooking at Gaga Bar + Kitchen on Dumbarton Road, given the place a glowing endorsement.

2. Gaga Bar + Kitchen - Hairy Biker Dave Myers

After Glasgow chef Julie Lin appeared in an episode of The Hairy Bikers Go Local, television personality Dave Myers returned to Glasgow to sample Julie’s cooking at Gaga Bar + Kitchen on Dumbarton Road, given the place a glowing endorsement.

Celebrity chef Rick Stein chose Big Counter as an example of the eclectic food scene in the Southside while filming in Glasgow.

3. Big Counter - Rick Stein

Celebrity chef Rick Stein chose Big Counter as an example of the eclectic food scene in the Southside while filming in Glasgow.

The Herald’s restaurant reviewer Ron Mackenna is a fan: “Every city needs a place or two for that blow-out, super-special-occasion dinner. And this is certainly it.”

4. Unalome - Ron Mackenna

The Herald’s restaurant reviewer Ron Mackenna is a fan: “Every city needs a place or two for that blow-out, super-special-occasion dinner. And this is certainly it.”

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowRestaurantsBars