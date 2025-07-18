22 of the best places to head for brunch in Glasgow this summer

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Jul 2025, 10:16 BST

These are some of the best places to head for brunch in Glasgow this summer.

Glaswegians love brunch and nothing quite beats meeting up with friends or loved ones at the weekend to have a catch up with some delicious food.

Here are some of our favourite spots to head to for brunch in Glasgow that you should try this summer.

One of the best things to order at Cafe Strange Brew is the Peach Melba pancakes with vanilla ice cream. It is one of the Southside’s finest cafes and is a neighbourhood favourite that is the perfect spot to head to for brunch in Glasgow whether you prefer sweet or savoury. Make sure to get there early as there is always a queue! 1082 Pollokshaws Rd, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3XA.

1. Cafe Strange Brew

Serendipity is one of the West End's best brunch spots Order the Hong Kong style French toast with blueberry & coconut compote, toasted coconut, and if you’re feeling extra – add streaky bacon. 657 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 8RE.

2. Serendipity

Wee Paree know exactly what they are doing when it comes to serving brunch in Glasgow's West End. The cafe/bistro serve up brunch, lunch & dinner seven days a week. 240 Crow Road, Glasgow G11 7PZ,

3. Wee Paree

Partick Duck Club is a neighbourhood favourite that serve exceptional brunch dishes. Go for all day brunch dishes and loaded duck fat fries. 27 Hyndland St, Partick, Glasgow G11 5QF.

4. Partick Duck Club

