Glasgow’s restaurant scene was rebooted by innovative spots providing a new take on modern Scottish dining, led by Finnieston stalwarts Crabshakk, The Gannet, and Ox and Finch. Backed up by cocktail bars, neighbourhood cafes and a new wave of fine dining restaurants, there’s an array of local culinary talent on display.

In their most recent profile of Glasgow’s best restaurants, CN Traveller highlights the city’s blend of old and new - where Victorian architecture meets inventive cooking and “avant-garde creativity”, including relatively new arrival Fallachan Kitchen. The international travel publication has also highlighted the Southside as the city’s coolest area, pointing to food and drink neighbourhood hangouts in Shawlands and Strathbungo.

In addition, local hotels that have the Condé Nast Traveler seal of approval include House of Gods, Kimpton Blythswood Square, The Address, Dakota and Hotel du Vin One Devonshire Gardens.

Read more about the food and drink places CN Traveler think are worth your attention below. You can read the full profile here.

1 . Fallachan Kitchen "A first of its kind in Glasgow, Fallachan offers communal fine dining from the industrial surroundings of a candlelit railway arch. Ten courses of staunchly seasonal fare come accompanied by detailed – bordering on nicely nerdy – explanations of ingredients and techniques." Arch 15, 8 Eastvale Pl, G3 8QG | Fallachan Kitchen Photo: c

2 . Unalome by Graeme Cheevers "Expect Scottish fare with French flair and bold combinations, such as Orkney scallops in white wine sauce and a roasted fillet of roe deer with grué de cacao and cardamom quince. Don't miss the cheese trolley, piled high with punchy aromas and served with freshly baked oatcakes." 36 Kelvingrove Street, G3 7RZ | Unalome

3 . Cail Bruich "Within six months of joining Cail Bruich, head chef Lorna McNee earned it a Michelin star – the first in Glasgow for 18 years. McNee trained with the late chef Andrew Fairlie at his renowned restaurant, where she developed a simple philosophy: to respect and be guided by the ingredients she works with." 725 Great Western Road, G12 8QX | Cail Bruich

4 . The Gannet restaurant "The Gannet is Glasgow’s take on modern Scottish cooking. Chef-owners Peter McKenna and Ivan Stein work closely with more than a dozen producers, sourcing quality ingredients across the country – from Shetland to the Hebrides, the Borders, and back again." 155 Argyle St, Glasgow G3 8TB | The Gannet