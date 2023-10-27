These Glasgow city centre restaurants currently hold an ‘improvement required’ rating based on their latest hygiene inspection

In Scotland, all food outlets need to have a food hygiene inspection, which is undertaken by the Local Authority (Glasgow City Council). Following this inspection the food outlet will be given a Food Hygiene Information Scheme (FHIS) rating based on their inspection results.

Unlike England, which has a scaling system from 0-5 detailing the level of food hygiene - Scotland operates on a binary system - which means a restaurant, cafe, or any other business that serves food will either pass, or be given an ‘improvement required’ rating in the food hygiene information scheme. An improvement required rating means the business didn’t meet the legal requirements and needs to make improvements.

All food premises in Glasgow are inspected at a frequency which is proportional to their risk - in accordance with the Inspection Rating Scheme published by Food Standards Scotland. The highest risk premises will be inspected every 6 months, lowest risk businesses may only be visited every 2 years.

The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality. The information on businesses is held on behalf of local authorities in England, Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland and made available to the public.

Choosing your food and drink destination for the weekend brings a lot of questions. Where do you want to go? What do you want to eat? Where’s cheap? The food hygiene ratings are published to provide more information to the public and also provide feedback on expectations to venues.

These restaurants, bars and cafes across the city centre currently hold improvement required hygiene ratings.

1 . Di Maggio’s West Nile Street Di Maggio’s on West Nile Street was inspected on April 6 2023, and was given an ‘improvement required’ rating from the food hygiene information scheme

2 . Pizza Crolla Pizza Crolla on Buchanan Street was inspected on March 6 2023, and was given an ‘improvement required’ rating from the food hygiene information scheme

3 . Shawarma King Shawarma King was inspected on January 27 2020, and was given an ‘improvement required’ rating from the food hygiene information scheme

4 . Grand Central Hotel Grand Central Hotel was inspected on June 28 2023, and was given an ‘improvement required’ rating from the food hygiene information scheme