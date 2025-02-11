Restaurants & Bars of Glasgow: 24 Glasgow bars & restaurants that have closed down in 2025

These are the Glasgow bars and restaurants that have closed down in 2025

We wanted to take a look at the restaurants and bars in and around Glasgow that have already closed their doors in 2025.

It’s been a tough year for hospitality as some Glasgow favourites have said farewell to the city for the final time. Institutions like The Baby Grand at Charing Cross said goodbye after 40 years of local hospitality with neighbourhood favourite The Thornwood also changing ownership.

Last year, we said farewell to the likes of Mackinnons, Doppio Malto and August House in Glasgow.

Here are the 24 restaurants and bars in Glasgow that have closed down in 2025.

Hanoi Bike Shop closed last month after the building was sold to Scotsman group.

1. Hanoi Bike Shop

Riverhill Coffee Bar have established themselves as a busy spot in the mornings and at lunchtime with there superb coffee and shawarma. They will close their doors before the end of August.

2. Riverhill Coffee Bar

Zizzi announced that the restaurant tucked away off Byres Road on Cresswell Lane had suddenly closed after 15 years at their West End location.

3. Zizzi Glasgow West End

Mikaku, the Japanese bar and restaurant on Queen Street, will close its doors for the final time on Sunday 14th September 2025.

4. Mikaku

