Pubs of Glasgow: 25 of the best cosy pubs in Glasgow for autumn and winter 2025

It is time to look out our big coats again and prepare for longer nights ahead. Nothing quite beats escaping the cold and heading to an inviting cosy pub where you can enjoy some warm hospitality in a casual and comfortable space with in hand. The cosy pub is something that Glasgow does very well.
Glasgow has a proud history of traditional pubs that offer exceptional hospitality, somewhere to meet up with some of your pals for a chat, or sit on your own with a book or a newspaper and watch the world go by.
Here are 25 of the best pubs to check out in Glasgow this autumn and winter.
1. Hielan Jessie
The Hielan Jessie is a Glasgow East End institution. It's a great boozer to spend a lost afternoon in when it's cold and wet outside. 374 Gallowgate, Glasgow G4 0TX. | Hielan Jessie
2. Jinty McGuinty's
Although Ashton Lane is considered to be a lively street, Jinty's is a great wee cosy pub that wouldn't look out of place in Dublin, Cork or Galway. 29 Ashton Lane, Glasgow G12 8SJ. | Jinty McGuinty's
3. The Scotia Bar
If it's character and charm you're after, you won't find better than the Scotia, Glasgow's oldest pub. Stockwell St, Glasgow G1 4LW. | Belhaven Brewery
4. The Doublet
The Doublet is a West End classic - while the West End is constantly getting gentrified, re-gentrified, and gentrified again - The Doublet is ever-present. 74 Park Road, Glasgow G4 9JF. | National World