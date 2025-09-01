Pubs of Glasgow: 25 of the best cosy pubs in Glasgow for autumn and winter 2025

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 1st Sep 2025, 16:25 BST

These are some of the best pubs to head to in Glasgow for a cosy drink this autumn and winter.

It is time to look out our big coats again and prepare for longer nights ahead. Nothing quite beats escaping the cold and heading to an inviting cosy pub where you can enjoy some warm hospitality in a casual and comfortable space with in hand. The cosy pub is something that Glasgow does very well. Glasgow has a proud history of traditional pubs that offer exceptional hospitality, somewhere to meet up with some of your pals for a chat, or sit on your own with a book or a newspaper and watch the world go by.

GlasgowWorld’s brilliant newsletter - in your inbox Mon-Wed-Fri - join now.

Here are 25 of the best pubs to check out in Glasgow this autumn and winter.

The Hielan Jessie is a Glasgow East End institution. It's a great boozer to spend a lost afternoon in when it's cold and wet outside. 374 Gallowgate, Glasgow G4 0TX.

1. Hielan Jessie

The Hielan Jessie is a Glasgow East End institution. It's a great boozer to spend a lost afternoon in when it's cold and wet outside. 374 Gallowgate, Glasgow G4 0TX. | Hielan Jessie

Although Ashton Lane is considered to be a lively street, Jinty's is a great wee cosy pub that wouldn't look out of place in Dublin, Cork or Galway. 29 Ashton Lane, Glasgow G12 8SJ.

2. Jinty McGuinty's

Although Ashton Lane is considered to be a lively street, Jinty's is a great wee cosy pub that wouldn't look out of place in Dublin, Cork or Galway. 29 Ashton Lane, Glasgow G12 8SJ. | Jinty McGuinty's

If it's character and charm you're after, you won't find better than the Scotia, Glasgow's oldest pub. Stockwell St, Glasgow G1 4LW.

3. The Scotia Bar

If it's character and charm you're after, you won't find better than the Scotia, Glasgow's oldest pub. Stockwell St, Glasgow G1 4LW. | Belhaven Brewery

The Doublet is a West End classic - while the West End is constantly getting gentrified, re-gentrified, and gentrified again - The Doublet is ever-present. 74 Park Road, Glasgow G4 9JF.

4. The Doublet

The Doublet is a West End classic - while the West End is constantly getting gentrified, re-gentrified, and gentrified again - The Doublet is ever-present. 74 Park Road, Glasgow G4 9JF. | National World

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowPubsHospitalityHistory
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice