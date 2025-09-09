Glasgow it's that time again - the time where we speak about our favourite pubs in the city and today we're looking at the best pubs in the city centre you need to visit before we say farewell to 2025.
We picked out some of our favourites depending on the selection of drinks, the welcome you receive and whether they have something distinctive about them making them great city centre boozers.
Here are 25 of the best pubs in Glasgow city centre you need to visit before the end of 2025.
1. The Amsterdam
The Amsterdam in the Merchant City is great place to head to at the weekend for a few drinks. Depending on what the weather is like, you can also enjoy their terrific beer garden. 106-108 Brunswick Street, Glasgow G1 1TF. | Contributed
2. The Pot Still
If you enjoy a whisky, you need to pop into The Pot Still for a dram. The staff are friendly and are a veritable font of whisky knowledge. Tell them what you like about a whisky and they'll pop your new favourite dram down right in front of you. Their malt of the month is always fun to check out once in a while too. 154 Hope Street, Glasgow G2 2TH. | The Pot Still
3. The Griffin
Home to one of the classiest interiors of any Glasgow pub - The Griffin stays true to its 1903 origins. 266 Bath Street, Glasgow G2 4JP. | The Griffin
4. Tabac
Tabac is everything you want from a cocktail bar - it's swanky, classy, and dimly lit - it's also down a lane! Take someone out on a date here and pretend you're sophisticated enough to enjoy a whisky sour or French martini. 10 Mitchell Lane, Glasgow G1 3NU. | Tabac