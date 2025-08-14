Glasgow restaurants are some of the finest in the country, with international flavours combined with Scotland’s best produce.

Over the last decade the city’s reputation has grown as a food and drink destination with a strong independent restaurant scene.

We asked our writers to pick the Glasgow restaurants that they keep going back to. Based on reviews and visits over the last year, the list is as rich in variety as the city itself.

These tried and tested restaurants highlight the very best of Glasgow’s food scene.

Here are 25 of our favourite restaurants in Glasgow right now.

1 . Margo The new city centre restaurant from Ox and Finch. The impressive menu includes snacks, small plates and sharing dishes with a flavour-led approach that focuses on Scottish seafood, meat butchered in-house, and bread and pasta made from scratch. 68 Miller Street, G1 1DT. | Margo

2 . The Gannet Since opening their doors in Finnieston in 2013, The Gannet has been a huge part of the vibrant food and drink scene in Finnieston. 1155 Argyle Street, G3 8TB. | The Gannet

3 . Ho Wong Ho Wong is a Glasgow institution that have been serving the people of the city since 1986. The restaurant has a great selection of dishes on offer from their a'la carte and banquet-style sharing menus. Pictured is their outstanding starter selection that includes spare ribs with capital sauce, salt and chilli king prawns & chicken satay. 56 Waterloo St, Glasgow G2 6HQ. | Ho Wong

4 . Brett Hailed as one of the city's best restaurants by reviewers, we also rate this West End spot. 321 Great Western Road, Glasgow G4 9HR. | Brett