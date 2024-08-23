Scotland is a beautiful country which many love to visit for a “stay-cation”, while others are lucky enough to live there.
Whether you are a visitor or a resident, you may be searching for an amazing place to enjoy a meal.
Expert reviewers at The Good Food Guide have spoken and hand-picked the 25 best restaurants across Scotland to dine in. Here are their top-rated restaurants - all ranked ‘Very Good’ or ‘Exceptional’.
1. Mr Pook’s Kitchen
Mr Pook’s Kitchen is located in Castle Douglas, Dumfries & Galloway. The Good Food Guide says: “Prominently situated on the main street of Castle Douglas in the converted grandeur of a red sandstone bank, Mr Pook's Kitchen provides all-day hospitality – from daytime snacks and an excellent-value two-course lunch to an imaginative evening menu.” | Good Food Guide
2. Knockinaam Lodge
Knockinaam Lodge is located in Portpatrick, Dumfries & Galloway. The Good Food Guide says: “There's something deeply reassuring about this grand lodge in a remote but spectacular spot overlooking the Irish Sea. The ‘brilliantly put together’ wine list roams the globe, and the Coravin system allows you to sample widely (and well) by the glass.” | Good Food Guide
3. Condita
Condita is located in Edinburgh, Lothians. The Good Food Guide says: “With just six tables, this is an intimate encounter with food that focuses on seasonality and local production – much of it from Condita's walled garden in the Borders.” | Good Food Guide
4. Fin & Grape
Fin & Grape is located in Edinburgh, Lothians. The Good Food Guide says: “Bruntsfield hot spot Fin & Grape has all the hallmarks of a fine neighbourhood bistro – think crossback chairs and a bright, unfussy dining room with a broody little wine bar tucked in the basement. Despite the postcode, the cooking from chef-patron Stuart Smith is anything but parochial. This may well be the best seafood restaurant in Edinburgh.” | Good Food Guide
