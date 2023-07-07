When celebrities hit the town in Glasgow where do they end up? Here’s a look at local restaurants and bars endorsed by stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jon Hamm, Billie Eilish and Beyonce.
1. Rod Stewart - Radisson Red Skybar
Rod Stewart has been a frequent visitor to the Skybar at Radisson Red near the OVO Hydro when performing in the city or going to a match at Celtic Park. Photo: Joe Giddens
2. Leonardo DiCaprio - The Gannet
Leonardo DiCaprio caused a stir in Finnieston when he stopped by The Gannet for dinner with his entourage while in Glasgow for COP26.
3. Kelly Macdonald - The Buttery
Actress Kelly MacDonald told the New York Times about her favourite local food and drink: “I love Two Fat Ladies at The Buttery, one of the oldest restaurants in Glasgow, with dark-wood paneling and tartan upholstery. The menu has all kinds of locally sourced fish like sea trout, sea bream, seared scallops. They do an amazing sole meunière.” Photo: Jon Kopaloff
4. Will Ferrell - The Spanish Butcher
He ordered a 1.1kg porterhouse steak, a 900 gram chateaubriand and two side portions of manchego mac and cheese.