29 Glasgow bars and restaurants recommended by celebrities - from Will Ferrell to Billie Eilish

Where the stars choose for dinner and drinks in Glasgow

Paul Trainer
By Paul Trainer
Published 7th Jul 2023, 08:13 BST

When celebrities hit the town in Glasgow where do they end up? Here’s a look at local restaurants and bars endorsed by stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jon Hamm, Billie Eilish and Beyonce.

Rod Stewart has been a frequent visitor to the Skybar at Radisson Red near the OVO Hydro when performing in the city or going to a match at Celtic Park.

1. Rod Stewart - Radisson Red Skybar

Rod Stewart has been a frequent visitor to the Skybar at Radisson Red near the OVO Hydro when performing in the city or going to a match at Celtic Park. Photo: Joe Giddens

Leonardo DiCaprio caused a stir in Finnieston when he stopped by The Gannet for dinner with his entourage while in Glasgow for COP26.

2. Leonardo DiCaprio - The Gannet

Leonardo DiCaprio caused a stir in Finnieston when he stopped by The Gannet for dinner with his entourage while in Glasgow for COP26.

Actress Kelly MacDonald told the New York Times about her favourite local food and drink: “I love Two Fat Ladies at The Buttery, one of the oldest restaurants in Glasgow, with dark-wood paneling and tartan upholstery. The menu has all kinds of locally sourced fish like sea trout, sea bream, seared scallops. They do an amazing sole meunière.”

3. Kelly Macdonald - The Buttery

Actress Kelly MacDonald told the New York Times about her favourite local food and drink: “I love Two Fat Ladies at The Buttery, one of the oldest restaurants in Glasgow, with dark-wood paneling and tartan upholstery. The menu has all kinds of locally sourced fish like sea trout, sea bream, seared scallops. They do an amazing sole meunière.” Photo: Jon Kopaloff

He ordered a 1.1kg porterhouse steak, a 900 gram chateaubriand and two side portions of manchego mac and cheese.

4. Will Ferrell - The Spanish Butcher

He ordered a 1.1kg porterhouse steak, a 900 gram chateaubriand and two side portions of manchego mac and cheese.

