3 . Kelly Macdonald - The Buttery

Actress Kelly MacDonald told the New York Times about her favourite local food and drink: “I love Two Fat Ladies at The Buttery, one of the oldest restaurants in Glasgow, with dark-wood paneling and tartan upholstery. The menu has all kinds of locally sourced fish like sea trout, sea bream, seared scallops. They do an amazing sole meunière.” Photo: Jon Kopaloff