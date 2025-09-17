International travel and hospitality magazine Time Out produced a list of Glasgow’s best restaurants earlier this year.
New trendy joints and institutions make the list as well as places recognised for doing something nobody else does anywhere in the city.
Here are 29 restaurants in Glasgow you need to visit by the end of 2025.
1. Brett
Described by Time Out as "undoubtedly elevated" and with dishes designed to "delight and comfort". 321 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G4 9HR | Brett
2. Gloriosa
Time Out said Gloriosa's "pillowy" foccacia has become a celebrity in its own right. It also highlighted its "impeccably balanced plates". 1321 Argyle St, Glasgow G3 8AB | Gloriosa
3. Lobo
Recommended as source of "delicious, comforting food" - with a special call out for their vegetarian offerings. 758 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2AE. | Lobo
4. Celentano's
Time Out highlighted Celentano's three-course Sunday set menu, which is sometiems accompanied by live music. 28-32 Cathedral Square, Glasgow G4 0XA | Celentano's