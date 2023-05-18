30 of the best beer gardens and outdoor bar spaces in Glasgow right now

Meet you in the beer garden - Glasgow’s best outdoor spaces for drinks.

The pivot to an outdoor lifestyle around Glasgow has accelerated in recent years. Bars and restaurants have expanded further into the urban realm while beer gardens and terraces have become a more recognisable part of the social life of the city.

As we move into spring, there’s more opportunity to meet pals and sit in the sunshine. Where will we meet for a pint?

Here’s a comprehensive look at the 26 best beer gardens and outdoor spaces in the city right now.

1 . Saint Luke’s There’s the outdoor bar in front of the venue with a view of the action at The Barras, then our own favourite - the outdoor area alongside The Winged Ox bar. See also their sister bar, The Amsterdam in the Merchant City.

2 . The Old Schoolhouse A relaxed local on Woodlands Road with a suntrap beer garden that’s ideal for summer pints.

3 . Dakota Hotel Just off the luxury hotel’s Jacks Bar is a terrace for cocktails of an evening.

4 . Cranside Kitchen An outdoor area with picnic benches beside The Hydro and the Finnieston Cran’, you can choose from different international food menus.

