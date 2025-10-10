36 Glasgow bars and restaurants recommended by celebrities - including Leonardo DiCaprio and Billie Eilish

Glasgow’s food and drink scene has long appealed to both locals and celebrities alike, offering a mix of cool restaurants, lively bars, and cosy pubs where stars often slip in incognito or join the crowd.

One well-known haunt is Westside Tavern in Glasgow’s West End, a Partick favourite where stars such as Olivia Rodrigo, Lewis Capaldi, Gerard Butler and comedian Kevin Bridges have been spotted. Meanwhile, The Spanish Butcher gained attention when Will Ferrell ordered steaks during a visit, reinforcing the city’s appeal to even Hollywood visitors.

On the restaurant front, spots like La Lanterna, a favourite of Paolo Nutini, and Amber Regent, which has hosted Samuel L Jackson, frequently come up in lists of celebrity-visited Glasgow restaurants.

In 2025, actors have continued the trend: Bella Ramsey was photographed dining at Ramen Dayo on Ashton Lane. Ebon Moss-Bachrach, known for The Bear, visited Cafe Strange Brew in Shawlands, and Neil Patrick Harris dropped into Maki & Ramen on Byres Road, posing for photos with staff and fans.

Here are more Glasgow restaurants and bars favoured by local celebrities and global stars.

1. Billie Eilish - Mono

2. James McAvoy - Ardnamurchan

3. Will Ferrell - The Spanish Butcher

4. Travis - The Horse Shoe Bar

