37 Glasgow bars and restaurants recommended by celebrities - from Paolo Nutini to Billie Eilish

Where the stars go for dinner and drinks when out for the night in Glasgow

Paul Trainer
By Paul Trainer
Published 24th Jan 2024, 11:22 GMT

When stars of stage and screen, international celebrities and Scottish famous faces are out on the town in Glasgow, where to do go for the best of local hospitality? Here are the local restaurant and bars endorsed by celebrities including Leonardo DiCaprio, Peter Capaldi, Joanna Lumley ,Jon Hamm, Billie Eilish and Beyoncé.

Paolo is a regular visitor to one of Glasgow's best Italian restaurants, La Lanterna.

1. Paolo Nutini - La Lanterna

Paolo is a regular visitor to one of Glasgow's best Italian restaurants, La Lanterna.

When Peter Capaldi was back in his hometown he went for dinner at Sapporo Teppanyaki on Ingram Street.

2. Peter Capaldi - Sapporo Teppanyaki

Photo: Lia Toby

Billie Eilish visited one of Glasgow's best vegan food places before her Glasgow concert.

3. Billie Eilish - Mono

Billie Eilish visited one of Glasgow’s best vegan food places before her Glasgow concert.

Fran Healy, Andy Dunlop, Dougie Payne and Neil Primrose of Travis choose The Horse Shoe Bar for pints. The band rehearsed in a room upstairs and Neil worked as a barman there when the band was formed.

4. Travis - The Horse Shoe Bar

Fran Healy, Andy Dunlop, Dougie Payne and Neil Primrose of Travis choose The Horse Shoe Bar for pints. The band rehearsed in a room upstairs and Neil worked as a barman there when the band was formed.

