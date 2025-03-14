Bars and restaurants have expanded further into the urban realm with more streets space allocated for outdoor eating and drinking, while beer gardens, rooftop bars and drinking terraces have become a more recognisable part of the social life of the city in recent years. Neighbourhood social life gravitates towards spots that have both indoor and outdoor options for seating.

In the months ahead, as the city moves into the summer, there will be more opportunities to meet pals and sit in the sunshine. Where will we meet for a pint?

Here’s a revised and updated, comprehensive look at the 40 best beer gardens, rooftop bars and outdoor spaces in the city for 2025.

1 . West Side Tavern This friendly, stylish neighbourhood bar in Partick serves some of the best New York style pizza in the city alongside cocktails and craft beer. They have one of the biggest beer gardens in the West End. Lewis Capaldi and James McAvoy are fans. | Supplied

2 . Radisson Red The open rooftop terrace by the Clyde has impressive views of local landmarks including the Finnieston Cran’ and The Hydro. | Radisson Red

3 . The Woodside Inn The Woodside Inn has a suntrap area outside to sit with a pint and take in the Maryhill Riviera. | Supplied

4 . Bier Halle Gordon Street is more exciting each day the sun is shining thanks to the bar area from Bier Halle. They also have a space on Buchanan Street for cocktails amidst the shopping bustle. | Bier Halle