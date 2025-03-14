Glasgow Beer Gardens: 40 best beer gardens, outdoor drinking spaces and rooftop bars in Glasgow 2025

Paul Trainer
By Paul Trainer

Editor

Published 14th Mar 2025, 13:19 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2025, 10:28 BST

Meet you in the beer garden - Glasgow’s best outdoor drinking spaces, beer gardens and rooftop bars for pints and cocktails.

Bars and restaurants have expanded further into the urban realm with more streets space allocated for outdoor eating and drinking, while beer gardens, rooftop bars and drinking terraces have become a more recognisable part of the social life of the city in recent years. Neighbourhood social life gravitates towards spots that have both indoor and outdoor options for seating.

In the months ahead, as the city moves into the summer, there will be more opportunities to meet pals and sit in the sunshine. Where will we meet for a pint?

Here’s a revised and updated, comprehensive look at the 40 best beer gardens, rooftop bars and outdoor spaces in the city for 2025.

This friendly, stylish neighbourhood bar in Partick serves some of the best New York style pizza in the city alongside cocktails and craft beer. They have one of the biggest beer gardens in the West End. Lewis Capaldi and James McAvoy are fans.

1. West Side Tavern

This friendly, stylish neighbourhood bar in Partick serves some of the best New York style pizza in the city alongside cocktails and craft beer. They have one of the biggest beer gardens in the West End. Lewis Capaldi and James McAvoy are fans. | Supplied

The open rooftop terrace by the Clyde has impressive views of local landmarks including the Finnieston Cran’ and The Hydro.

2. Radisson Red

The open rooftop terrace by the Clyde has impressive views of local landmarks including the Finnieston Cran’ and The Hydro. | Radisson Red

The Woodside Inn has a suntrap area outside to sit with a pint and take in the Maryhill Riviera.

3. The Woodside Inn

The Woodside Inn has a suntrap area outside to sit with a pint and take in the Maryhill Riviera. | Supplied

Gordon Street is more exciting each day the sun is shining thanks to the bar area from Bier Halle. They also have a space on Buchanan Street for cocktails amidst the shopping bustle.

4. Bier Halle

Gordon Street is more exciting each day the sun is shining thanks to the bar area from Bier Halle. They also have a space on Buchanan Street for cocktails amidst the shopping bustle. | Bier Halle

Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowDrinksBarsRestaurants
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice