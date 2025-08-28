5 Glasgow restaurants and cafes recommended by celebrity chef Rick Stein

As part of one of his most recent television series’ 'Food Stories', celebrity chef Rick Stein headed to Glasgow to check out the city’s food and drink scene.
Speaking about what he discovered in the city, Stein said: “I love the sense of humour and the sort of ruggedness of the people."
Here are five restaurants and cafes in Glasgow that are recommended by celebrity chef Rick Stein.
1. Eusebi Deli
Rick Stein headed to Glasgow West End favourite Eusebi Deli to meet owner Giovanna Eusebi who is a third-generation Italian Scot. Speaking about what it is like being an Italian in Glasgow, Giovanna said: "People in Glasgow have been really good to our family. They've welcomed us over the years. Every immigrant, they come with hope, they come with dreams. And so all of that brings to society something new. And I think tables are a great way of bringing people together." | BBC
2. Gomo Kimchi
Stein then headed for the Southside of the city to meet food author Ben Mervis at Gomo Kimchi in Govanhill. Speaking about the area, Mervis says: "Govanhill has always welcomed new Glaswegians. There used to be a coal mine just around the corner and they built all the tenements around here for the workers. You saw waves of immigrants from Donegal, from Tuscany, Jews fleeing persecution, Punjabi immigrants after the partition. And so you see all that melding together." | BBC
3. Big Counter
For a taste of something completely different, Stein headed to Big Counter on Victoria Road. Speaking about the food on offer, Stein said: "The food we've got on the way is what I would call comfort food. British with some European flavours and made, I'm told, with the best Scottish ingredients." | BBC
4. Parveen's
Rick Stein then visited Parveen's by the canal off Garscube Road. The canteen style kitchen at Civic House are currently on the lookout for a new permanent home. | BBC