1 . Grab a coffee at Aroma

Back when Aroma first opened in Wishaw in 2007, it was one of the few places you could grab a coffee in the town. You can also get your hands on some of the finest food you can get in Wishaw, with a constantly rotating menu that’s surprisingly adventurous. The owner, Lindsay Gilchrist, is a real community man - regularly welcoming back old and new faces to the cafe. It’s a favourite by all-sorts of people across the town, is incredibly accessible, and the staff are always friendly. What’s not to love? | Aroma