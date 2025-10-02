6 best cosy weekend pubs in Glasgow for October

Glasgow is home to a brilliant collection of cosy pubs where you can sample the best of the city’s hospitality.
Nestled along cobbled streets or hidden in plain sight, these local gems offer the perfect refuge from the bustling city life and cold or wet weather.
Here are six of the best cosy weekend pubs to visit across Glasgow this October.
1. The Allison Arms
Expect a warm friendly welcome if you visit the Allison Arms on Pollokshaws Road which is great place to get comfy and lose track of time. 720 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow G41 2AD. | The Allison Arms
2. Babbity Bowster
You’ll be met with warm hospitality at this Merchant City establishment. Head here on a Saturday afternoon for their brilliant folk sessions. 16-18 Blackfriars Street, Glasgow G1 1PE. | CAMRA
3. Ubiquitous Chip
Ubiquitous Chip is a West End institution found on Ashton Lane. They have two cosy bar spaces that you can escape to. 12 Ashton Lane, Hillhead, Glasgow G12 8SJ. | Ubiquitous Chip
4. The Gate
One of our favourite spots to head to in the East End is The Gate on Gallowgate where you can seek shelter before a gig at the Barrowlands and enjoy warm hospitality. 251 Gallowgate, Glasgow G4 0TP. | The Gate