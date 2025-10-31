6 best food and drink spots in and around The Barras for the weekend

1 . Fook Mei

After two years bringing a taste of Hong Kong to the Gallowgate with the best street food menu in the city, Lee and Johnny Chung opened Fook Mei on London Road that was previously brunch spot Scran. Husband and wife team Lee and Johnny had their own fish and chip shop in Airdrie before deciding to make a change and cook food connected to their heritage. Now comes Fook Mei - fook means luck, mei means taste. Fook Mei opens at 239 London Road, Glasgow G40 1PE. | Glasgowist