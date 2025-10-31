6 best food and drink spots in and around The Barras for the weekend

The Barras is buzzing with food and drink places with it being increasingly busy at weekends.
There has been some new openings in recent months whilst Saintt Luke’s recently celebrated their tenth anniversary.
Here are six of the best food and drink places in and around The Barras to check out at the weekend.
1. Fook Mei
After two years bringing a taste of Hong Kong to the Gallowgate with the best street food menu in the city, Lee and Johnny Chung opened Fook Mei on London Road that was previously brunch spot Scran. Husband and wife team Lee and Johnny had their own fish and chip shop in Airdrie before deciding to make a change and cook food connected to their heritage. Now comes Fook Mei - fook means luck, mei means taste. Fook Mei opens at 239 London Road, Glasgow G40 1PE. | Glasgowist
2. The Gate
One of our favourite spots to head to in the East End is The Gate on the Gallowgate where you can seek shelter before a gig at the Barrowlands and enjoy warm hospitality. 251 Gallowgate, Glasgow G4 0TP. | The Gate
3. Saint Luke's & The Winged Ox
If you fancy a pint and some great burgers or ribs, then get yourself into Saint Luke's & The Winged Ox. 17 Bain St, Glasgow G40 2JZ. | Saint Luke's & The Winged Ox
4. Smokey Trotters
Head down to Smokey Trotters on London Road for one of these belters known as 'The Odyssey' which consists of cheeseburgers, caramelised onions, Stornoway black pudding and truffle mayonnaise. 233 London Rd, Glasgow G40 1PE, | Smokey Trotters