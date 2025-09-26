6 best Glasgow city centre pubs to visit this September weekend

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 26th Sep 2025, 11:37 BST

Here are some of the best city centre pubs in Glasgow to head to this September weekend.

Get yourself into the city centre this September weekend and head for a few pints in town where you can catch up with pals and even get a bite to eat.

We’ve picked out six of our favourite city centre pubs that we highly recommend going to if you are heading out this weekend.

Here are six of the best bars in Glasgow city centre for drinks this September weekend.

1. The Amsterdam Bar

The Amsterdam in the Merchant City is great place to head to at the weekend for a few drinks. It will be too cold to take advantage of their great beer garden so head inside and enjoy your drinks. 106-108 Brunswick Street, Glasgow G1 1TF. | Contributed

2. The Pot Still

If you enjoy a whisky, you need to pop into The Pot Still for a dram over the weekend. The staff are friendly and are a veritable font of whisky knowledge. Tell them what you like about a whisky and they'll pop your new favourite dram down right in front of you. Their malt of the month is always fun to check out once in a while too. 154 Hope Street, Glasgow G2 2TH. | The Pot Still

3. The Griffin

Home to one of the classiest interiors of any Glasgow pub - The Griffin stays true to its 1903 origins. 266 Bath Street, Glasgow G2 4JP. | The Griffin

4. The Admiral Woods

The Admiral Woods is the place to head in Glasgow city centre this weekend for macaroni cheese and pints. 29 Waterloo Street, Glasgow G2 6BZ. | Admiral Woods

