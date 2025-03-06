Glasgow Restaurants: 6 best Glasgow Indian restaurants to visit this weekend

Glasgow has a close relationship with Indian food, some of the UK’s best are located in the city - including Mother India, which has grown plaudits from near and far.
The Chicken Tikka Masala is said to have originated in the city, an example of Glasgow’s ability to melt cultures together to create something brilliant.
Take a look at six Indian restaurants you should try in Glasgow this weekend.
1. Mother India - Romy Gill
Mother India is one of Glasgow’s best-loved Indian restaurants where locals can try a range of dishes that might be a bit different from the usual curry house specialties. It has a range of prices that will fit any budget and is always a popular spot for locals as the queue tends to be out the door most weekends. | Mother India
2. Madurai
Located in the city centre, Madurai specialises in South Indian cuisine, focusing on traditional recipes and rich flavours. Tradition and taste are at the heart of this Glasgow gem. 142a St Vincent St, Glasgow G2 5LQ | Madurai
3. Swadish
Swadish By Ajay Kumar is an example of Indian-style fine dining in the city. It holds 2 rosettes and is a national award-winning restaurant. Focusing on Scottish seasonal ingredients with authentic Indian cuisine they say it is their “moral obligation” to showcase Indian food. 33 Ingram St, Glasgow G1 1HA | Google-Swadish
4. Chaakoo Bombay Cafe
Authentic Indian food in the West End of Glasgow. You can enjoy classic Iranian grill dishes, curry and chai tea in this small plate, high quality restaurant.
| Chaakoo Bombay Cafe
