The pivot to an outdoor lifestyle around Glasgow has accelerated in recent years. Bars and restaurants have expanded further into the urban realm while beer gardens, rooftop bars and drinks terraces have become a more recognisable part of the social life of the city.

In the months ahead, as the city moves into summer, there will be more opportunities to meet pals and sit in the sunshine with the Merchant City being one of our favourite places to head to whenever we are out and about in Glasgow.

Here are six of the best beer gardens to head to in Glasgow’s Merchant City this weekend.

1 . The Amsterdam If you fancy a pint in the sun in Merchant City, look no further than The Amsterdam. We also recommend trying out one of their burgers. 106-108 Brunswick Street, Glasgow G1 1TF. | The Amsterdam

2 . Babbity Bowster One of the more hidden outdoor areas in the Merchant City, ideal for a lazy afternoon. 16-18 Blackfriars Street, Glasgow G1 1PE. | Babbity Bowster

3 . Sacred Garden Rooftop This tranquil rooftop bar with a small terrace is located on top of House of Gods Hotel in the Merchant City. Ideal for sunny cocktails. 65 Glassford Street, Glasgow G1 1UP. | House of Gods

4 . Bar 91 The Merchant City favourite opens out to tables on the street opposite City Halls. 91 Candleriggs, Glasgow G1 1NP. | Bar 91