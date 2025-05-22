6 of the best Glasgow Merchant City beer gardens for pints and cocktails in the sunshine this weekend

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd May 2025, 10:41 BST

These are some of the best beer gardens to head to in Glasgow’s Merchant City at the weekend.

The pivot to an outdoor lifestyle around Glasgow has accelerated in recent years. Bars and restaurants have expanded further into the urban realm while beer gardens, rooftop bars and drinks terraces have become a more recognisable part of the social life of the city.

In the months ahead, as the city moves into summer, there will be more opportunities to meet pals and sit in the sunshine with the Merchant City being one of our favourite places to head to whenever we are out and about in Glasgow.

Here are six of the best beer gardens to head to in Glasgow’s Merchant City this weekend.

1. The Amsterdam

If you fancy a pint in the sun in Merchant City, look no further than The Amsterdam. We also recommend trying out one of their burgers. 106-108 Brunswick Street, Glasgow G1 1TF. | The Amsterdam

2. Babbity Bowster

One of the more hidden outdoor areas in the Merchant City, ideal for a lazy afternoon. 16-18 Blackfriars Street, Glasgow G1 1PE. | Babbity Bowster

3. Sacred Garden Rooftop

This tranquil rooftop bar with a small terrace is located on top of House of Gods Hotel in the Merchant City. Ideal for sunny cocktails. 65 Glassford Street, Glasgow G1 1UP. | House of Gods

4. Bar 91

The Merchant City favourite opens out to tables on the street opposite City Halls. 91 Candleriggs, Glasgow G1 1NP. | Bar 91

Related topics:GlasgowBarsCocktailsRestaurants
