6 best old school classic Glasgow pie shops that are still local favourites

Glaswegians know a thing or two about what makes a good Scotch pie and today we wanted to champion local shops that remain much-loved parts of communities till this day.

These shops listed below have been serving hot pies for decades and have faithful customers who continue to return time and time again.

Famous Glasgow faces are also big fans of the humble pie with one shop being a favourite of former St Mirren, Aberdeen and Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson.

Here are six of the best old school classic Glasgow pie shops that are still local favourites

1 . Watson's Bakers Majority of Glaswegians cannot look past Watson's on Shaw Street in Govan as the best place for a Scotch pie in Glasgow. Alex Ferguson still makes sure to return here whenever he is in the city. 11 Shaw St, Govan, Glasgow G51 3BJ. | Google Maps

2 . Grants the Bakers Grants the Bakers is a great little family-run business in Glasgow's East End where you can pick up a great Scotch pie. 100 Bellgrove St, Glasgow G31 1AA. | Grants the Bakers

3 . Betty's Pie Shop Another great East End pie shop to head to is Betty's Pie Shop on Westmuir Street at Parkhead. 128 Westmuir Street, Parkhead, Glasgow G31 5BW. | Betty's Pie Shop