6 best old school classic Glasgow pie shops that are still local favourites

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Oct 2025, 12:50 BST

These are some of the best old school pie shops to visit in Glasgow right now.

Glaswegians know a thing or two about what makes a good Scotch pie and today we wanted to champion local shops that remain much-loved parts of communities till this day.

These shops listed below have been serving hot pies for decades and have faithful customers who continue to return time and time again.

Famous Glasgow faces are also big fans of the humble pie with one shop being a favourite of former St Mirren, Aberdeen and Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson.

Enjoy our GlasgowWorld articles? You’ll love our newsletter - join here.

Here are six of the best old school classic Glasgow pie shops that are still local favourites

Majority of Glaswegians cannot look past Watson's on Shaw Street in Govan as the best place for a Scotch pie in Glasgow. Alex Ferguson still makes sure to return here whenever he is in the city. 11 Shaw St, Govan, Glasgow G51 3BJ.

1. Watson's Bakers

Majority of Glaswegians cannot look past Watson's on Shaw Street in Govan as the best place for a Scotch pie in Glasgow. Alex Ferguson still makes sure to return here whenever he is in the city. 11 Shaw St, Govan, Glasgow G51 3BJ. | Google Maps

Grants the Bakers is a great little family-run business in Glasgow's East End where you can pick up a great Scotch pie. 100 Bellgrove St, Glasgow G31 1AA.

2. Grants the Bakers

Grants the Bakers is a great little family-run business in Glasgow's East End where you can pick up a great Scotch pie. 100 Bellgrove St, Glasgow G31 1AA. | Grants the Bakers

Another great East End pie shop to head to is Betty's Pie Shop on Westmuir Street at Parkhead. 128 Westmuir Street, Parkhead, Glasgow G31 5BW.

3. Betty's Pie Shop

Another great East End pie shop to head to is Betty's Pie Shop on Westmuir Street at Parkhead. 128 Westmuir Street, Parkhead, Glasgow G31 5BW. | Betty's Pie Shop

McHarg's is a beacon for the community in South West Glasgow - they do some incredible pies, filled generously and priced reasonably - what more could you want? 2097 Paisley Rd West, Glasgow, G52 3JH.

4. Mchargs Bakery

McHarg's is a beacon for the community in South West Glasgow - they do some incredible pies, filled generously and priced reasonably - what more could you want? 2097 Paisley Rd West, Glasgow, G52 3JH. | Mchargs Bakery

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowManchester UnitedSt MirrenFood
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice