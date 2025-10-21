6 best places for lunch with friends in Glasgow’s Southside this autumn

3 . Bramble

Bramble is found on Pollokshaws Road in the Southside of the city and is a busy spot. They serve brunch seven days a week with their sandwiches, waffles and eggs being a big hit. They are best known for their brioche French toast and pancakes so order the crispy bacon, blueberries and maple syrup pancakes. 924 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2ET. | Bramble