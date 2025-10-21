6 best places for lunch with friends in Glasgow’s Southside this autumn

The Southside is made up of several distinct neighbourhoods where you can find lots of great cafes, bars and restaurants.
It was only last year that Strathbungo was named as one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world by hospitality magazine Time Out.
Here are six of the best places to meet up with friends in Glasgow’s Southside this autumn.
1. Cafe Strange Brew
Cafe Strange Brew is one of our favourite spots to visit in Shawlands. Although you might have to wait a while in the queue, we can guarantee it's worth it. 1082 Pollokshaws Rd, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3XA. | Cafe Strange Brew
2. Gizzi's Espresso Bar
You'll find Gizzi's Espresso Bar on Kilmarnock Road. Make sure to try this crispy roll with steak lorne sausage, potato scone, poached egg, nduja crumb and spicy ketchup. 35 Kilmarnock Rd, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3YN. | Gizzi's Espresso Bar
3. Bramble
Bramble is found on Pollokshaws Road in the Southside of the city and is a busy spot. They serve brunch seven days a week with their sandwiches, waffles and eggs being a big hit. They are best known for their brioche French toast and pancakes so order the crispy bacon, blueberries and maple syrup pancakes. 924 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2ET. | Bramble
4. Common Ground
Meet up with friends at Common Ground in Battlefield which is a terrific little neighbourhood spot. Here is one of their brilliant toasties. 186 Battlefield Rd, Glasgow G42 9JT. | Common Ground