6 best places to grab a coffee in Glasgow's Southside this weekend

4 . Grain and Grind

They take a global approach to coffee with blends from Tanzania to Guatemala. Look for local Bungo, Marchtown and Queen’s Park roasts. Visit for substantial sandwiches, packed flatbread wraps and donuts. They have expanded to be a notable neighbourhood presence in the city, with cafes in the West End, Cathcart, Strathbungo and Dennistoun. Our favourite outlet is at 50 Battlefield Road, G42 9QF. | Contributed