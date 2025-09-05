6 best places to grab a coffee in Glasgow's Southside this weekend

Glasgow’s Southside is home to some of the best cafes and restaurants anywhere in the city, which is why people chose to spend their weekends out and about in neighbourhoods such as Shawlands, Strathbungo and Battlefield.
Here are six of the best places to head to in the Southside this weekend if you fancy a coffee.
1. Showa Coffee House
Showa Coffee House is a Japanese bakery & cafe which is the newest place to head to for a coffee in the Southside. 34 Minard Road, Glasgow G41 2HW. | Showa Coffee House
2. Short Long Black
Come for the coffee, stay for the pastries, Look for lemon meringue tart, cinnamon buns, carrot loaf and chocolate cookies straight out of the oven. Great for supplies when planning a Queen's Park picnic. 501 Victoria Road, G42 8RL. | Short Long Black
3. Common Ground
Meet up with friends at Common Ground in Battlefield which is a terrific little neighbourhood spot. Sit down with a coffee and order one of their big scones. 186 Battlefield Road, Glasgow G42 9JT. | Common Ground
4. Grain and Grind
They take a global approach to coffee with blends from Tanzania to Guatemala. Look for local Bungo, Marchtown and Queen’s Park roasts. Visit for substantial sandwiches, packed flatbread wraps and donuts. They have expanded to be a notable neighbourhood presence in the city, with cafes in the West End, Cathcart, Strathbungo and Dennistoun. Our favourite outlet is at 50 Battlefield Road, G42 9QF. | Contributed