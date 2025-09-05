6 best pubs and bars to head to for a drink on Dumbarton Road this weekend

Dumbarton Road is home to some of Glasgow’s best pubs and bars which we wanted to champion today.
There are some great old fashioned traditional boozers where you’ll experience the best of Glaswegian hospitality, and some newcomers who have settled into the famous Glasgow street as though they’ve been there for decades.
Here are six of the best pubs and bars on Dumbarton Road right now.
1. The Lismore
There are dozens of malt whiskies for sale in the two adjoining bars and the pub is also well known for its live music. 206 Dumbarton Road, Partick, Glasgow G11 6UN. | The Lismore
2. West Side Tavern
The West Side Tavern is one of the coolest bars to head to in Glasgow's West End. Order yourself a pint of Palace Artois or one of their signature cocktails. 162 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow G11 6XE. | West Side Tavern
3. The Three Judges
The Three Judges at Partick Cross is a classic old Glasgow boozer. Despite being bought over by the Stonegate group a few years back, the hospitality group haven't sunk their claws too deep, leaving the traditional bar be as it always was. 141 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow G11 6PR. | Google Maps
4. Deoch an Dorus
As well as serving terrific cold pints of Tennent's, Deoch an Dorus has a great selection of other drinks and also serve delicious homemade food. 427-429 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow G11 6DD. | Deoch an Dorus