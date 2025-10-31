Pubs of North Lanarkshire: 6 best pubs in North Lanarkshire for the weekend

North Lanarkshire boasts some of the finest pubs in the country, so today we’re highlighting the very best of the best you should check out this weekend.
While many cherished locals have sadly closed or changed hands over the years, there’s still no shortage of fantastic pubs worth celebrating.
Whether you’ve enjoyed a night out in Motherwell, Cumbernauld, Coatbridge, Airdrie, or anywhere in between, you’ll know there’s something special about a North Lanarkshire pub.
Here are six of the best pubs to visit in North Lanarkshire this weekend.
1. The Railway Tavern
The Railway Tavern is the oldest in Motherwell, and possibly North Lanarkshire to our knowledge. It's always been a good pub, but the addition of a huge beer garden and live entertainment on the weekends has turned the Tavern into one of the all-time greats in Lanarkshire. 31 Merry Street, Motherwell ML1 1JJ. | Railway Tavern
2. The Smiddy Inn
The Smiddy is our favourite spot for a drink and a pub lunch in Cumbernauld. You get some real great value for money here on both the food and drink. Not a bad spot to watch the football either in our opinion. Ben Lawers Dr, Cumbernauld, Glasgow G68 9DN. | Belhaven Pubs
3. The Big Tree
The Big Tree is one of the oldest and most welcoming pubs in Coatbridge - make sure to stop by for a pint. 94 Whifflet Street, Coatbridge ML5 4EJ. | The Big Tree
4. The Windmill
The Windmill does some pretty good scran if you're passing through Tannochside, though the pours are great too. 4 Thorniewood Road, Tannochside, Uddingston, Glasgow G71 5QQ. | Google Maps