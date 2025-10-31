Pubs of North Lanarkshire: 6 best pubs in North Lanarkshire for the weekend

1 . The Railway Tavern

The Railway Tavern is the oldest in Motherwell, and possibly North Lanarkshire to our knowledge. It's always been a good pub, but the addition of a huge beer garden and live entertainment on the weekends has turned the Tavern into one of the all-time greats in Lanarkshire. 31 Merry Street, Motherwell ML1 1JJ. | Railway Tavern