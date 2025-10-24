Pubs of South Lanarkshire: 6 best pubs in South Lanarkshire for the weekend

South Lanarkshire boasts some of the finest pubs in Scotland, so today we’re highlighting the very best of the best you should check out this weekend.

While many cherished locals have sadly closed or changed hands over the years, there’s still no shortage of fantastic pubs worth celebrating.

Whether you’ve enjoyed a night out in East Kilbride, Hamilton, Bothwell, Uddingston, or anywhere in between, you’ll know there’s something special about a South Lanarkshire pub.

Here are six of the best pubs to visit in South Lanarkshire this weekend.

1 . The Rowantree Inn The Rowantree Inn is a fantastic traditional bar in Uddingston where you'll be served one of the finest pints of Guinness in all of South Lanarkshire. A great place to settle down and enjoy a drink at the weekend. Old Mill Road, Uddingston, Glasgow. G71 7PF. | The Rowantree Inn

2 . Montgomerie Arms The Montgomerie Arms is one of the original coaching inns which dates back to 1656 and is East Kilbride's oldest pub. The pub is still very much a hub for the community and a great place for weekend pints in East Kilbride. 1 Montgomery St, East Kilbride, Glasgow G74 4JS. | Declan McConville

3 . The Barnhill Tavern The Barnhill Tavern is a great wee traditional spot in Blantyre that is always busy at weekends. 115 Bardykes Rd, Blantyre, Glasgow G72 9UH. | The Barnhill Tavern