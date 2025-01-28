Where to watch the Six Nations: 6 best pubs to catch the 2025 Six Nations in Glasgow

Here’s where you can catch the 2025 Six Nations Championships in Glasgow

Gregor Townsend’s Scotland open their Six Nations Championships campaign on Saturday (1 February) when they take on Italy at Murrayfield. If you can’t make it to Edinburgh to watch, there are plenty of spots around the city where you can catch all the action.

And don’t worry if you are more likely to be a fan of Maro Itoje, Cian Healy or any of the other nations rugby stars, these Glasgow pubs will be totally welcoming.

Take a look at six pubs to catch all the 2025 Six Nations Championship action in Glasgow.

The Clubhouse in Princes Square is a top spot for sport of any kind, making it perfect for the Six Nations. 42 Buchanan St, Glasgow G1 3JX

1. The Clubhouse

Tiltin Kiltin is the self-proclaimed home of rugby in Partick, so make your way down there to cheer on Gregor Townsend and the lads. 317 Dumbarton Rd, Glasgow G11 6AL

2. Tiltin Kiltin

Always popular with the rugby crowd. Jinty's is in a great location in the West End. 29 Ashton Ln, Glasgow G12 8SJ

3. Jinty McGuinty’s

Rhoderick Dhu is a popular Glasgow city centre bar that is only a stone's throw away from Glasgow Central station. It is a great place to watch live sport as they have three sky boxes and 11 screens. 21-23 Waterloo St, Glasgow G2 6BZ.

4. Rhoderick Dhu

