Father's Day 2025: 6 of the best restaurants in Glasgow for Father's Day 2025

The countdown to Father’s Day is on with the annual celebration taking place this year on Sunday 15 June.

If you haven’t already booked somewhere to take the special man in your life, don’t worry as we have put together a list of some of the best restaurants you can head to.

Here are six of the best restaurants in Glasgow to take your auld da to on Father’s Day this year.

1 . Malaga Tapas Malaga Tapas are treating all Dads to a free pint this Father’s Day. Order a few dishes and sink a couple of pints of Madri or Victoria Malaga (West End restaurant). 144 Park Road, Glasgow G4 9HB. | Malaga Tapas

2 . The Bothy Celebrate Fathers Day on the 15th of June at The Bothy and enjoy their beautiful set menu. 2 courses at £37 per person or 3 courses at £42 per person. 11 Ruthven Lane, Glasgow G12 9BG. | The Bothy

3 . Mharsanta This Father’s Day, treat the father figure in your life to an unforgettable experience at Mharsanta. Th ey'vecrafted a special set menu filled with hearty, seasonal dishes that are sure to impress. 26 Bell Street, Glasgow G1 1LG. | Kaitlin Wraight