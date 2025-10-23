The countdown to Christmas has officially begun, and there’s nothing quite like wrapping your hands around a warm cup of hot chocolate on a cold day.

Everyone has their own way of enjoying this winter favourite — whether it’s a simple, classic made with milk or a decadent treat piled high with whipped cream, chocolate flakes, or even Maltesers.

So, whether you’re grabbing a cup on your way to work or sipping one during a crisp autumn stroll through one of Glasgow’s beautiful parks, we’ve rounded up six of the best spots in the city to enjoy a great hot chocolate on a chilly day.

1 . Little Italy Little Italy’s hot chocolate is sure to blow you away as their ‘delux’ hot chocolate includes whipped cream, chocolate flakes and Maltesers. 205 Byres Rd, Glasgow G12 8TN. | Supplied

2 . Transylvania Shop and Coffee Don’t just check out Transylvania Shop and Coffee during Halloween, they serve up great hot drinks and cakes all year round with their hot chocolate being a real local favourite. 462 Victoria Rd, Govanhill, Glasgow G42 8YU. | Supplied

3 . Hidden Lane Tea Room Head down the Hidden Lane in Finnieston to sample their delicious hot chocolate. If you feel a bit more adventurous, sample their chocolate chilli rooibos. Unit 8, 1103 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8ND. | Supplied

4 . Bramble Bramble is a popular Southside spot on the edge of Queen’s Park whose hot chocolate is made using Callebaut Belgium dark and milk chocolate with their also being alternative vegan options. 924 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2ET. | Supplied