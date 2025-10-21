6 Glasgow pubs and bars on the market in October 2025

1 . The Crown Creighton

A Glasgow ‘institution’ on Duke Street that has been owned by the same family for over seven decades has been put on the market. The Crown Creighton in Dennistoun is a well-established business has built up a strong reputation within the busy licensed circuit in the neighbourhood and is supported very well benefiting from continued local clientele. Due to its proximity to Celtic Park the pub is busy during the football season and shows most sporting events via Sky Sports, TNT and Premier Sports in both bars .Previously the pub also had live music and karaoke on a Friday night, however this could easily be re-introduced by a new owner, should they wish. | UK Businesses for Sale