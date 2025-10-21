6 Glasgow pubs and bars on the market in October 2025

It’s not an easy time to work in hospitality, with more and more businesses going up for sale on the market.
We have put together a list of some of the pubs and bars in Glasgow that have recently been listed for sale on the market.
Here are six Glasgow pubs and bars that are listed on the market right now.
1. The Crown Creighton
A Glasgow ‘institution’ on Duke Street that has been owned by the same family for over seven decades has been put on the market. The Crown Creighton in Dennistoun is a well-established business has built up a strong reputation within the busy licensed circuit in the neighbourhood and is supported very well benefiting from continued local clientele.
Due to its proximity to Celtic Park the pub is busy during the football season and shows most sporting events via Sky Sports, TNT and Premier Sports in both bars .Previously the pub also had live music and karaoke on a Friday night, however this could easily be re-introduced by a new owner, should they wish. | UK Businesses for Sale
2. The Left Bank
The Left Bank was established on Gibson Street back in 2006 after taking on the former Clydesdale Bank premises. The asking price of the building is £75,000 and had an annual turnover of £549,577 in 2024. | Smith and Clough
3. The Londoner
The Londoner on London Road in Bridgeton near Glasgow Green has been listed at £155,000. | Google Maps
4. Westburn Bar
The traditional pub on Carntynehall Road in Carntyne hit the market back in April 2025 for £245,000. | Christie & Co