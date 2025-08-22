6 Glasgow pubs recommended by Lewis Capaldi for the weekend

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Aug 2025, 15:17 BST

Here are some of Lewis Capaldi’s favourite places to head for a drink in Glasgow this weekend.

Lewis Capaldi is a bit of a man about town, and you just never know where you might bump into the Scottish singer.

Since it’s the weekend, we wanted to shine a spotlight on some of his favourite pubs in the city with him popping into one in the East End earlier this week.

The latest Glasgow pub and eaterie openings in our newsletter - sign up here.

Here are six Glasgow pubs that are recommended by Lewis Capaldi.

After a terrific return to the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury, Lewis Capaldi was spotted out and about at Partick favourite, the West Side Tavern. 162 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow G11 6XE.

1. West Side Tavern

After a terrific return to the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury, Lewis Capaldi was spotted out and about at Partick favourite, the West Side Tavern. 162 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow G11 6XE. | West Side Tavern

Lewis Capaldi had a few drinks in the East End at The Duke Bar earlier this week.

2. The Duke Bar

Lewis Capaldi had a few drinks in the East End at The Duke Bar earlier this week. | The Duke Bar

Capaldi was spotted enjoying outdoor pints at the Stag and Thistle in Glasgow's Southside back in 2020. 778 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow G41 2AE.

3. Stag and Thistle

Capaldi was spotted enjoying outdoor pints at the Stag and Thistle in Glasgow's Southside back in 2020. 778 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow G41 2AE. | Stag and Thistle

Lewis Capaldi was spotted facetiming pal Ed Sheeran as he enjoyed pints of Guinness at Jinty McGuinty's on St Patrick's Day back in 2023. 29 Ashton Lane, Glasgow G12 8SJ.

4. Jinty McGuinty's

Lewis Capaldi was spotted facetiming pal Ed Sheeran as he enjoyed pints of Guinness at Jinty McGuinty's on St Patrick's Day back in 2023. 29 Ashton Lane, Glasgow G12 8SJ. | Jinty McGuinty's

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowPeoplePubsLewis Capaldi
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice