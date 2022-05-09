6 Glasgow restaurants shortlisted for Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year award

Six popular Glasgow food establishments are in the running to be named Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year.

The food delivery service has announced the dozens of restaurants across the UK that have been shortlisted for the award.

10 from Scotland are among those shortlisted, including six from Glasgow, after Glaswegians were asked to nominate their favourite food spots earlier this year.

Now people are being asked to vote for their favourites to decide which restaurant will win the ultimate prize.

Uber Eats has released its shortlist for the best restaurants.

Here are the six Glasgow restaurants:

- Bread Meats Bread

- Buck’s Bar

- Crazy Wok

- Julie’s Kopitiam

- Mother India

- Yippon Sushi

The other four nominees for Scotland are: Bonnie Burrito, Bundits of Leith, Smiddy BBQ, and So...NYC Bagels and Brew.