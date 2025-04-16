Pubs of Glasgow: 6 great neighbourhood pubs to check out in Glasgow right now

Glasgow’s neighbourhoods are chock full of fantastic pubs and we’ve taken a look at some of the best, from the east end to the west end.

Grab a pint in one of these fine establishments and you’ll be sure to have a great time. They’re a brilliant opportunity to see the best of Glasgow.

Take a look at our list of six neighbourhood pubs to visit in Glasgow right now.

1 . Redmond's Secure a prized seat at the bar in one of the city's great neighbourhood bars and settle in for a pint in Dennistoun. Redmond's is one of the Glasgow's great neighbourhood bars. A great spot in Dennistoun to settle down for a pint. 304 Duke St, Glasgow G31 1RZ. | Redmond's

2 . Allison Arms The Allison Arms is our first spot in the Southside. The bar have a great selection of beers on offer and is a favourite with those living in Strathbungo and beyond. 720 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2AD. | Supplied

3 . Church on The Hill Church on the Hill is a popular bar and restaurant in Battlefield for locals, run by locals. They have a great beer garden to head to on a sunny day in Glasgow's Southside. 16 Algie St, Glasgow G41 3DJ. | Church on The Hill

4 . The Woodside Inn The Woodside Inn is a popular neighbourhood bar on Maryhill Road that is not only loved by locals but also Partick Thistle fans who pop in before and after games at Firhill. 239 Maryhill Rd, Glasgow G20 7YB. | Supplied