6 Hyndland restaurants and coffee shops to visit this weekend

If you happen to be in Glasgow’s West End and exit Byres Road to walk along Highburgh Road, you will begin to make your way into Hyndland which has several great cafes and red sandstone community gardens.

The area has always attracted famous faces with the likes of Kevin Bridges, Sanjeev Kohli and Frankie Boyle being residents of the popular West End neighbourhood.

Here are six of the best restaurants and cafes in Hyndland to visit this weekend.

1 . The Clarence The Clarence combines a traditional local pub with the atmosphere of a neighbourhood dining room. The menu champions fresh seasonal ingredients - dry-aged steaks cooked over an open flame, monkfish tail, pork chop, chicken Kyiv and Sunday roast featuring chateaubriand. They opened last month and are fast gaining a following. 168 Hyndland Road, G12 9HZ. | The Clarence

2 . Caffe Parma Caffe Parma have become a Hyndland staple since opening in 2015, as they have brought their taste of Venetian tradition of cicchetti to the West End. 30A Hyndland Road, Glasgow G12 9UP. | Supplied

3 . Novar Drive Espresso Bar Novar Drive Espresso Bar have been opened in Hyndland for almost one year. Enjoy a coffee here and sweet treats. The café is also dog friendly meaning you can enjoy your latte along with your furry friend. 74 Hyndland Road, Glasgow G12 9UT. | Novar Drive