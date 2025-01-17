6 local Glasgow East End coffee shops that are neighbourhood favourites

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Published 17th Jan 2025, 16:22 GMT

Take a look below at our picks for the very best coffee shops you can find in Glasgow’s East End

Glaswegians love coffee. So much so that you’ll be hard pressed to walk a block anywhere in the city without finding somewhere that sells a hot cup of the black stuff - whether it be a greasy spoon, an upmarket hipster joint, or a homely old café. That’s why today we wanted to celebrate the very best of those neighbourhood cafes.

We thought we’d get started with the East End - one of the best places in Glasgow to find a good cup of coffee. From new spots to treasured old cafes - there’s so much great coffee in the East End it can be hard to decide where to go.

That’s where we come in - we’ve thought long and hard about the very best coffee shops in the East End, and here are our thoughts. Take a look below as we bring you the very best coffee that Glasgow’s East End has to offer.

A community-focused cafe and bakery on London Road is the start of an ambitious project to create a contemporary art space between the Calton and Trongate. The building was previously a textile studio. Try an espresso by the Good Coffee Cartel - alongside popular sandwiches like their chicken Parmo with bacon, Béchamel, Loch Arthur cheddar, Parmesan, spring onion, chives, spicy tomato sauce on house ciabatta. From the bakery, ask for a rhubarb galette or cardamon bun. Find them at 38 London Rd G1 5NB.

1. Outlier

Enjoy a leche largo: condensed milk, espresso & steamed milk at La Bodega which is a small family-owned Venezuelan café in Glasgow's East End. 98 Bellgrove St, Glasgow G31 1AA.

2. La Bodega

Head on down to Thomson's Coffee on the Gallowgate and sample one of Glasgow's finest, sustainably sourced coffee beans. 196-200 Gallowgate, Glasgow G1 5DR.

3. Thomson's Coffee Gallowgate

Zennor is a great wee neighbourhood coffee shop that you just need to try if you are out and about in the East End. 354 Duke Street, Glasgow G31 1RB.

4. Zennor

