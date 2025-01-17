6 local Glasgow East End coffee shops that are neighbourhood favourites

Glaswegians love coffee. So much so that you’ll be hard pressed to walk a block anywhere in the city without finding somewhere that sells a hot cup of the black stuff - whether it be a greasy spoon, an upmarket hipster joint, or a homely old café. That’s why today we wanted to celebrate the very best of those neighbourhood cafes.

We thought we’d get started with the East End - one of the best places in Glasgow to find a good cup of coffee. From new spots to treasured old cafes - there’s so much great coffee in the East End it can be hard to decide where to go.

That’s where we come in - we’ve thought long and hard about the very best coffee shops in the East End, and here are our thoughts. Take a look below as we bring you the very best coffee that Glasgow’s East End has to offer.

1 . Outlier A community-focused cafe and bakery on London Road is the start of an ambitious project to create a contemporary art space between the Calton and Trongate. The building was previously a textile studio. Try an espresso by the Good Coffee Cartel - alongside popular sandwiches like their chicken Parmo with bacon, Béchamel, Loch Arthur cheddar, Parmesan, spring onion, chives, spicy tomato sauce on house ciabatta. From the bakery, ask for a rhubarb galette or cardamon bun. Find them at 38 London Rd G1 5NB. | Outlier

2 . La Bodega Enjoy a leche largo: condensed milk, espresso & steamed milk at La Bodega which is a small family-owned Venezuelan café in Glasgow's East End. 98 Bellgrove St, Glasgow G31 1AA. | La Bodega

3 . Thomson's Coffee Gallowgate Head on down to Thomson's Coffee on the Gallowgate and sample one of Glasgow's finest, sustainably sourced coffee beans. 196-200 Gallowgate, Glasgow G1 5DR. | Thomson's Coffee