Glasgow restaurants are some of the finest in the country, with international flavours combined with Scotland’s best produce.

Over the last decade the city’s reputation has grown as a food and drink destination with a strong independent restaurant scene.

We asked our writers to pick the Glasgow restaurants that they keep going back to. Based on reviews and visits over the last year, the list is as rich in variety as the city itself. These tried and tested restaurants highlight the very best of Glasgow’s food scene.

Take a look at our choices and let us know: What is your local favourite?

1 . Margo Margo is a high ceilinged, open, former retail space that has been refitted to seat 138 diners across an expansive main dining room and upper mezzanine. The team has worked with Stuart Black of Mosaic Architecture and Design to create bespoke furniture and carpentry for the space. A large open kitchen with counter seating gives guests the opportunity to watch Margo’s chefs at work, while banquettes and booths offer a dining setting for groups. 68 Miller Street, Glasgow G1 1DT. | Margo

2 . The Clarence The Clarence is a new concept restaurant in Hyndland by the team behind Cail Bruich which aims to combine the charm of a traditional local pub with the atmosphere of a neighbourhood dining room. The menu champions fresh seasonal ingredients - expect dry-aged steaks cooked over an open flame. 168 Hyndland Road, Glasgow G12 9HZ. | Contributed

3 . The Spanish Butcher Choose from a Galician or Scottish Chateaubriand to share at the Spanish Butcher which is one of Glasgow's finest steak restaurants. 80 Miller Street, Glasgow G1 1DT. | The Spanish Butcher

4 . Ho Wong Ho Wong is an absolute institution in Glasgow, known for their legendary Chinese food. 56 Waterloo Street, G2 6HQ. | Ho Wong