Across 12 packed days, Scotland’s largest annual celebration of cinema will showcase 92 World, UK and Scottish premieres from 39 countries. GFF25 will open on Wednesday 26 February with the Gala World premiere of tour-de-force survival thriller Tornado, the hotly anticipated sophomore feature from Scottish director John Maclean.
Before heading to the Glasgow Film Theatre, we wanted to suggest some of the best bars and restaurants where you can enjoy a bite to eat or a drink.
Here are six of the best bars and restaurants near the Glasgow Film Theatre.
1. Sarti
Sarti have two restaurants in the city centre having first opened as a café and delicatessen in 1992 on Wellington Street. There concept has always been simple - to combine the finest Italian ingredients with outstanding Scottish produce, to create traditional Italian food that looks good & tastes even better. The tortelli al cinghiale is a dish that is really big on flavour. It is large ravioli, filled with a wild boar and vegetable filling in a rich red wine ragù from the mountains of Tuscany.121 Bath St, Glasgow G2 2SZ. | Sarti
2. Meat Joint Scottish Steakhouse
Meat Joint Scottish Steakhouse is one of the most underrated steakhouses in Glasgow in our opinion, and it's a great restaurant to head to for a bite to eat before catching a film at the Glasgow Film Theatre. 327 Sauchiehall St, Glasgow G2 3HW. | Contributed
3. Green Gates Cafe
Green Gates Cafe have recently opened a second restaurant in Glasgow city centre on Sauchiehall Street that is only a short walk away from the Glasgow Film Theatre. Their set menu is priced at just £13.95 per person. You can choose from a starter, sundries and a main. 285 Sauchiehall St, Glasgow G2 3HQ. | Green Gates Cafe
4. Lauder's
If you fancy grabbing a drink before heading to the Glasgow Film Theatre, pop into Lauder's on Sauchiehall Street. It's a Glasgow institution and one of our favourite pubs in the city. 76 Sauchiehall St, Glasgow G2 3DE. | Contributed
