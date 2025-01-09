You might still be recovering from the festive season but you may as well start 2025 with a bang and get out and about this weekend.
We want to shine a light on local hospitality and first wanted to share some of our favourite bars you should head to this weekend in the city centre. We have you covered no matter what drink might be your preference. If you want to stay out past midnight or fancy a couple of quiet drams in the afternoon - this list of city centre has it all.
Here are six of our readers favourite bars in Glasgow city centre.
1. The Pot Still
If you are into your whisky, you need to pop into The Pot Still for a dram over the weekend. The staff are friendly and are a veritable font of whisky knowledge. Tell them what you like about a whisky and they'll pop your new favourite dram down right in front of you. Their malt of the month is always fun to check out once in a while too. 154 Hope St, Glasgow G2 2TH. | The Pot Still
2. The Amsterdam
The Amsterdam in the Merchant City is great place to head to at the weekend for a few drinks. It will be too cold to take advantage of their great beer garden so head inside and enjoy your drinks. 106-108 Brunswick St, Glasgow G1 1TF. | Contributed
3. Kitty O'Shea's
If you are looking for a late night out in the city centre, head on down to Kitty O Shea's who are open to 3am every night of the week. Expect a warm Irish welcome and great live music. 15 Waterloo Street, Glasgow G2 6AY. | Kitty O'Shea's
4. Walkabout
Walkabout is one of our favourite pubs to head to during the week in the city centre as pints of Tennent's are only £2.50. The big spacious pub has no shortage of seats meaning you won't be short to find a spot in the Australian-themed bar. 128 Renfield St, Glasgow G2 3AL. | Walkabout
