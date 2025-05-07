The pivot to an outdoor lifestyle around Glasgow has accelerated in recent years. Bars and restaurants have expanded further into the urban realm while beer gardens, rooftop bars and drinks terraces have become a more recognisable part of the social life of the city.

In the months ahead, as the city moves into summer, there will be more opportunities to meet pals and sit in the sunshine. We wanted to specifically look at the Southside and highlight some of the best places to head to whenever the sun is shining.

Here are six of the best beer gardens to head to in Glasgow’s Southside.

1 . Church on The Hill A great vantage point close to Queen’s Park, their outside tables are coveted throughout the year. | Church on The Hill

2 . Clockwork Bar and Restaurant Popular before and after games or gigs at Hampden, Clockwork has a beer garden and a fine selection of craft beers. 1153-1155 Cathcart Road, Glasgow G42 9HB. | Clockwork Bar and Restaurant

3 . Number 10 Hotel Something of a secret garden in the Southside of the city, find yourself a spot when the weather is great. 16 Queen's Drive, Glasgow G42 8BS. | Number 10 Hotel

4 . Stag & Thistle This popular Strathbungo haunt is always busy on sunny days. Make sure to get down here early to grab a seat and watch the world go by on Pollokshaws Road. 778 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow G41 2AE. | Stag & Thistle