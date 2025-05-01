The pivot to an outdoor lifestyle around Glasgow has accelerated in recent years. Bars and restaurants have expanded further into the urban realm while beer gardens, rooftop bars and drinks terraces have become a more recognisable part of the social life of the city.

In the months ahead, as the city moves into summer, there will be more opportunities to meet pals and sit in the sunshine.

Here are six of the best beer gardens to head to in Glasgow city centre.

1 . Kong The Kong rooftop garden in the Royal Exchange Square is a popular city centre hangout. 23 Royal Exchange Square, Glasgow G1 3AJ. | Kong

2 . Bier Halle Gordon Street is more exciting each day the sun is shining thanks to the bar area from Bier Halle. They also have a space on Buchanan Street for cocktails amidst the shopping bustle. 9 Gordon Street, Glasgow G1 3PL. | Bier Halle

3 . The Amsterdam If you fancy a pint in the sun in Merchant City, look no further than The Amsterdam. We also recommend trying out one of their burgers. 106-108 Brunswick Street, Glasgow G1 1TF. | The Amsterdam

4 . The Ark The Ark is one of Glasgow's biggest beer gardens just off George Square. A popular spot for students at Strathclyde and Caley university. 42-46 North Frederick Street, Glasgow G1 2BS. | Supplied