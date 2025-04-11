6 of the best places to head for brunch in Glasgow this weekend

Glaswegians love brunch and nothing quite beats meeting up with friends or loved ones at the weekend to have a catch up with some delicious food.
Here are some of our favourite spots to head to for brunch in Glasgow that you should try this weekend.
1. Cafe Strange Brew
One of the best things to order at Cafe Strange Brew is the Peach Melba pancakes with vanilla ice cream. It is one of the Southside’s finest cafes and is a neighbourhood favourite that is the perfect spot to head to for brunch in Glasgow whether you prefer sweet or savoury. Make sure to get there early as there is always a queue! 1082 Pollokshaws Rd, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3XA. | Cafe Strange Brew
2. Serendipity West
Serendipity West is one of the West End's best brunch spots Order the Hong Kong style French toast with blueberry & coconut compote, toasted coconut, and if you’re feeling extra – add streaky bacon. 657 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 8RE. | Serendipity
3. Outlier Coffee + Bakery
As well as being one of our favourite spots for coffee, Outlier Coffee + Bakery is also a great place for brunch. We recommend ordering scrambled eggs and streaky bacon or one of their tasty toasties. 38 London Road, Glasgow G1 5NB. | Outlier Coffee + Bakery
4. Wee Paree
Wee Paree know exactly what they are doing when it comes to serving brunch in Glasgow's West End. The cafe/bistro serve up brunch, lunch & dinner seven days a week. 240 Crow Road, Glasgow G11 7PZ, | Wee Paree
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.