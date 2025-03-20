Glasgow is celebrating its 850th anniversary this year, and everyone is getting in on the action when it comes to getting involved in the festivities.

Travel magazine National Geographic are no different. They’ve teamed up with Visit Scotland and Visit Glasgow to pick out some of the best things to do around the city.

We’ve pulled the six best places to eat and drink as recommended by National Geographic.

You can see the full list here.

1 . Royâ National Geographic said: "You’ll be tempted to order every dish you see landing on nearby tables at this homely Middle Eastern restaurant in the city centre" | Royâ (Glasgow)

2 . Brett National Geographic said: "Nab a seat at the chef’s counter of this intimate restaurant on Great Western Road and you’ll realise why it’s worth the 25-minute walk west from the city centre." Photo: Third Party

3 . Gamba National Geographic said: "Occupying a warm and welcoming basement on West George Street in the city centre, this elegant restaurant serves Scottish seafood with a twist." | Tripadvisor

4 . King Tut's Wah Wah Hut National Geographic said: "Opened in 1990 and beloved since, this intimate music venue on central St Vincent Street invites you to squish down a bit, get cosy in the crowd and stand within guitar-swinging distance of the stage." | King Tut's Wah Wah Hut