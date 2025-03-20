Glasgow Food and Drink: 6 places to eat and drink in Glasgow recommended by National Geographic magazine

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 20th Mar 2025, 04:50 BST

A look at 6 places to eat and drink in Glasgow as recommended by National Geographic.

Glasgow is celebrating its 850th anniversary this year, and everyone is getting in on the action when it comes to getting involved in the festivities.

Travel magazine National Geographic are no different. They’ve teamed up with Visit Scotland and Visit Glasgow to pick out some of the best things to do around the city.

We’ve pulled the six best places to eat and drink as recommended by National Geographic.

You can see the full list here.

National Geographic said: "You’ll be tempted to order every dish you see landing on nearby tables at this homely Middle Eastern restaurant in the city centre"

1. Royâ

National Geographic said: "You’ll be tempted to order every dish you see landing on nearby tables at this homely Middle Eastern restaurant in the city centre" | Royâ (Glasgow)

National Geographic said: "Nab a seat at the chef’s counter of this intimate restaurant on Great Western Road and you’ll realise why it’s worth the 25-minute walk west from the city centre."

2. Brett

National Geographic said: "Nab a seat at the chef’s counter of this intimate restaurant on Great Western Road and you’ll realise why it’s worth the 25-minute walk west from the city centre." Photo: Third Party

National Geographic said: "Occupying a warm and welcoming basement on West George Street in the city centre, this elegant restaurant serves Scottish seafood with a twist."

3. Gamba

National Geographic said: "Occupying a warm and welcoming basement on West George Street in the city centre, this elegant restaurant serves Scottish seafood with a twist." | Tripadvisor

National Geographic said: "Opened in 1990 and beloved since, this intimate music venue on central St Vincent Street invites you to squish down a bit, get cosy in the crowd and stand within guitar-swinging distance of the stage."

4. King Tut's Wah Wah Hut

National Geographic said: "Opened in 1990 and beloved since, this intimate music venue on central St Vincent Street invites you to squish down a bit, get cosy in the crowd and stand within guitar-swinging distance of the stage." | King Tut's Wah Wah Hut

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowTravel
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice