Duke Street in Glasgow’s East End is one of the most famous streets in the city with a trail of food and drink places to visit.

It is at the heart of Dennistoun which was named the eighth coolest neighbourhood in the world by Time Out magazine in 2020. Speaking about the area, the travel guide said: “Over the last decade, young students from Strathclyde University have breathed new life into Glasgow’s Dennistoun area. East Coffee Company and Mesa offer exciting brunches on the buzzing Duke Street and innovative craft breweries are moving in.”