Duke Street in Glasgow’s East End is one of the most famous streets in the city with a trail of food and drink places to visit.
It is at the heart of Dennistoun which was named the eighth coolest neighbourhood in the world by Time Out magazine in 2020. Speaking about the area, the travel guide said: “Over the last decade, young students from Strathclyde University have breathed new life into Glasgow’s Dennistoun area. East Coffee Company and Mesa offer exciting brunches on the buzzing Duke Street and innovative craft breweries are moving in.”
Here are six places on Duke Street that make Dennistoun one of Glasgow’s most exciting food and drink neighbourhoods.
1. Dennistoun Bar-B-Que
Dennistoun Bar-B-Que offer one of the finest burgers in Glasgow with their locally-sourced meats being smoked in-house. Don't just take our word for it, even Elton John was a fan when he was last in Glasgow. 585 Duke Street, Glasgow G31 1PY. | Dennistoun Bar-B-Que
2. Mesa
Mesa may well be one of the best lunch spots in Glasgow - they're renowned for their big sandwiches and rich deep coffee in the East End. We hope you are feeling hungry before you head down. 567 Duke Street, Glasgow G31 1PY. | Mesa
3. Redmond's of Dennistoun
Redmond's is a great local wee bar which is loved by the residents of Dennistoun and people from outwith the area. They put on a great quiz, a reasonably priced pint, and you're sure to be served by some incredibly friendly staff. 304 Duke Street, Glasgow G31 1RZ. | Redmond's of Dennistoun
4. Zennor
Zennor is a great spot for a coffee on Duke Street. Make sure to drop in here at anytime of day. 354 Duke Street, Glasgow G31 1RB. | Zennor