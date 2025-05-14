Glasgow is a city famed for its vibrant food and drink and many of the city’s top restaurants have welcomed a number of famous Hollywood stars over the years.
We may not all have been lucky enough to have looked up from our plate to be star struck but for some lucky people, that is exactly what has happened in some of Glasgow’s best restaurants.
If you want to dine like a Hollywood star in Glasgow, head to these top spots in the city centre.
1. The Amber Regent - Samuel L. Jackson
Samuel L. Jackson dined at the Amber Regent on West Regent Street in 2023. The restaurant has also welcomed Sons of Anarchy star Tommy Flanagan. 50 West Regent Street, Glasgow G2 2RA. | Amber Regent Facebook
2. The Spanish Butcher - Will Ferrell
Will Ferrell ordered a 1.1kg porterhouse steak, a 900 gram chateaubriand and two side portions of manchego mac and cheese. 80 Miller Street, Glasgow G1 1DT. | Supplied
3. La Lanterna - Michael Keaton
Original Batman star Michael Keaton headed to La Lanterna on Hope Street when he was in town filming Batgirl. 35 Hope Street, Glasgow G2 6AE. | La Lanterna
4. Banca di Roma - Shia LaBeouf
Actor Shia LaBeouf who has appeared in blockbuster movies in the Transformers franchise, Fury, alongside Brad Pitt, and starred in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was spotted dining at Banca di Roma on Royal Exchange Square. 31 Royal Exchange Square, Glasgow G1 3AJ. | Getty Images