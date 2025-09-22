Glasgow's Best Butchers: 7 best butchers for a steak pie in Glasgow in 2025

Steak pie is a real Scottish favourite when it comes to the perfect comfort food on a cold night.
It can be a great midweek pick me up or for Sunday dinner depending on what mood you are in with plenty of butchers across the city offering something different to each other.
Here are the seven of the best butchers to head to in Glasgow for a steak pie right now.
1. Gary Walker Butcher
A steak pie from Gary Walker Butcher in Possilpark is the perfect comfort food. The steak pies are made freshly daily and you just need to try one. 207 Saracen Street, Possilpark, Glasgow G22 5JN. | Gary Walker Butcher
2. David Cox Butchers
David Cox have shops in Bridgeton, Kings Park and Shawlands with their traditional steak pie being gold award-winning in 2019. 29A Main Street, Bridgeton, Glasgow G40 1QA. | David Cox Butchers
3. Blackadder Butchers
Blackadder Butchers can be found on Maryhill Road having served the local community since 1918. A large queue usually forms outside the shop at New Year which shows how good their steak pies really are. They're already taking orders for Christmas and New Year. 1901 Maryhill Rd, Glasgow G20 0BY. | Blackadder Butchers
4. David S Mason
You’ll find David S Mason butchers on Duke Street in Glasgow’s East End. If you fancy something a bit different, buy one of their steak and sausage pies. 569 Duke Street, Glasgow G31 1PY. | Supplied